) Carol Lynn Hoover, born April 4, 1951, age 68, passed away on November 28, 2019. Born in Green, she graduated from Green High School in 1969 and lived in the Green area all of her life. Preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Jean Leighty of Green, she is survived by her husband of 47 years Dennis Hoover of Green; son, Kyle (Charlotte) Hoover of Akron; daughters, Kelly (Jason) Mayfield of Akron and Keri (Jason) Crook of Hudson; granddaughters, Victoria and Peyton Crook; sisters; Vernice Boettler of Springfield Township, Evelyn (Bud) Randolph of Coolville, Rose (Duane) McPherson of Poland, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Carol loved her crafts, her family and her beloved dog, Sarge. She will be deeply missed by everyone that knew her. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Temple Baptist Church - 1212 Greensburg Road Green, Ohio 44685. Phone: (330) 896-1969. Services to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at National Multiple Sclerosis Society www.nationalmssociety.org, ALS Association www.alsa.org, and American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) www.aasld.org
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 3, 2019