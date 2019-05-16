Home

Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Wadsworth United Methodist Church
95 Broad street
Wadsworth , OH
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Wadsworth United Methodist Church
195 Broad street
Wadsworth, OH
Carol M. Penrod Obituary
Carol M. (Bauer) Penrod

AKRON -- Carol M. (Bauer) Penrod was born October 22,1934 in Barberton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Adolph and

Winifred (Katanich) Bauer. She went home to be with the Lord on May 14, 2019 at the age of 84.

Carol was a 1952 graduate of Barberton High School. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jerry L. Penrod, Sr. She cherished her family and her friends. Carol was a faithful and active member of the Wadsworth UMC.

Carol is survived by son, Rev. Jerry Penrod, Jr. (Cindy); daughter, Catherine Lowe (Duane); grandchildren: Shaina (Ben), Alicia (Andrew), Krystal (Paul), Jesse, Joshua (Alison); 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Carol is also survived by her sister, Patricia Emerson; a niece, Wendy (Rick), two nephews, Mark (Pamela) and

Kevin.

Family will receive friends 12 - 3 p.m. Friday, May 17th 2019 at the Wadsworth United Methodist Church, 195 Broad street, Wadsworth OH where funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. with Rev. Donald Ebert officiating. Interment will be at Ohio Western National Reserve Cemetery.

Hilliard-Rospert

(330-334-1501)

www.hilliardrospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 16, 2019
