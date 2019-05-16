|
|
Carol M. (Bauer) Penrod
AKRON -- Carol M. (Bauer) Penrod was born October 22,1934 in Barberton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Adolph and
Winifred (Katanich) Bauer. She went home to be with the Lord on May 14, 2019 at the age of 84.
Carol was a 1952 graduate of Barberton High School. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jerry L. Penrod, Sr. She cherished her family and her friends. Carol was a faithful and active member of the Wadsworth UMC.
Carol is survived by son, Rev. Jerry Penrod, Jr. (Cindy); daughter, Catherine Lowe (Duane); grandchildren: Shaina (Ben), Alicia (Andrew), Krystal (Paul), Jesse, Joshua (Alison); 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Carol is also survived by her sister, Patricia Emerson; a niece, Wendy (Rick), two nephews, Mark (Pamela) and
Kevin.
Family will receive friends 12 - 3 p.m. Friday, May 17th 2019 at the Wadsworth United Methodist Church, 195 Broad street, Wadsworth OH where funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. with Rev. Donald Ebert officiating. Interment will be at Ohio Western National Reserve Cemetery.
Hilliard-Rospert
(330-334-1501)
www.hilliardrospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 16, 2019