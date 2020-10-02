WADSWORTH -- Carol Marie Foote, 93, passed away September 30, 2020, after a life well lived. Carol was born in Buffalo, NY. She attended Holy Angels Academy and Fredonia State College. She married the love of her life, G. Reese Foote Jr. Together they had nine children. Buoyed by faith, they devoted their lives to family and community. Joy rose up in Carol from a well that never emptied. Her memories of childhood days at her family cottage in Point Abino coalesced around mirth and music. Gathered with her family, she sang around the hearth with sweet harmonies. Her mom's old piano became the place around which Carol's own children, her children's friends, their spouses and grandchildren continue to gather to celebrate both the mundane and the spectacular. There was always an extra place at the dinner table for anyone hungry - in body and soul. Many people sat across from Carol at the kitchen table, knowing in that moment that they were the most important person to her, because they were. Of all her remarkable attributes, she will be remembered most for her gracious spirit, the way she rejoiced in the good fortune of others and her ability to find joy - even in the midst of life's greatest adversities. Her presence led people to experience the goodness of God. Her heart's melody was love, and it remains alive in all who were blessed by her presence. Carol studied music in college, and used her gift in service to young people at Sacred Heart Church and school. She directed "The Word", the church's high school choir for 15 years and under her leadership, they produced a record album that rose to Casey Kasem's top 10 (or should have) in 1974. Carol extended the same generosity while accompanying young men and women in Faith and Light, a religious formation class for individuals with disabilities. Carol drew strength and support from a wonderful circle of friends. These remarkable women supported one-another as they faced the challenges of life and celebrated its endless joys. They eventually "formalized" their network, calling themselves the "Lunch Bunch" and continue to gather every month. She is survived by her children, Mary Jo, G. Reese III (Terri), Mike, Bill, Chris (Kim), Kevin, Maureen (Jim) Savage, Martha (Tom) Imperiale, and Marguerite (Rick) Blake; 27 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reese; her parents, Dr. Carroll and Marie Roberts; sister, Mary Jo Gardner; and brothers, Dr. William Roberts, Judge Buswell Roberts, Harold Roberts and Tom Roberts. She was our first home; and hers, the arms to hold us first. With breaking hearts, we rejoice in the certainty that she is now home, at rest, in the arms of our Savior. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 2 at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wadsworth, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, October 3. Interment is to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Facial coverings are required and social distancing will be observed. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com