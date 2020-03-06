|
WADSWORTH -- Carol Marie Heim, 76, of Wadsworth, passed away March 4, 2020. She was born July 22, 1943 in Akron, Ohio to the late Joseph and Anna (nee Ballard) Spalding. Carol was very active at Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society. She was a member of the Wadsworth Women's Club, Wadsworth Garden Club and she volunteered in many organizations. Carol was a long time member of St. Frances DeSales Church in Akron. She graduated from St. Vincent & Mary High School in 1961. Carol received her B.S. in nursing from The University of Akron. She worked as a public health nurse in Akron, Ohio, a nurse at Edwin Shaw Hospital, and parish nurse in Des Moines Iowa at Pope Pius X. She is survived by her husband, Eugene Heim; son, Eugene (Bethany) Heim of Springfield, VA; daughter, Jenni (James) Antonicic of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Ingrid and Joseph; brother, William Spalding of Stow, Ohio; and sister, Marian Stolzenbury, of Mogadore, Ohio. The family will receive friends 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 272 Broad St., with Fr. Joseph Labak, Celebrant. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron. Memorial donations may be made to Food for the Poor. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020