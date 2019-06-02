Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cuyahoga Falls First United Methodist Church
245 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cuyahoga Falls First United Methodist Church
Carol May Kimble
Carol May Kimble

CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Carol May Brand Kimble, of Williamsville, New York, born on April 25, 1927 in Buffalo, New York, to the late Helen Barnes Brand and the late Kenneth Brand, passed away at age 92 on May 24, 2019 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

Carol graduated from Syracuse University in 1950. She was a Home School Coordinator for the Cuyahoga Falls City Schools. Carol was the loving wife of the late James Kimble.

She was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Kimble (Lisa). Carol is survived by her sons, James Kimble, Jr. (Pamela), Steven Kimble (Christine), and David Kimble (Dawn); she was the proud grandmother of twelve grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

She served as a Sunday school teacher at Cuyahoga Falls First United Methodist Church. She was a board member of United Way, a member of Cuyahoga Falls Women's Club and Women's Auxiliary of the Cuyahoga Valley Arts Center, and as a volunteer at Good Neighbors. Those who wish may donate in Carol's name to Cuyahoga Falls First United Methodist Church or Good Neighbors, Cuyahoga Falls.

Friends and family members may attend the memorial service, officiated by Rev. John Priebe, on Saturday, August 3 from 11 to 12 p.m. with a calling hour at 10 a.m. at Cuyahoga Falls First United Methodist Church, 245 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, 44221.

To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 2, 2019
