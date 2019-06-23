Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Orosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Orosa


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol Orosa Obituary
Carol Orosa (nee Schermesser)

Carol Orosa, 77, passed away June 20, 2019. She was born in Massillon, Ohio on January 29, 1942 to the late Victor and Mabel Schermesser.

Carol was a teacher who worked with children in many northeast Ohio schools. An avid traveler, she has visited every continent except for Antarctica.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, James (Betty) Schermesser. She is survived by her daughters, Nadine Orosa and Amy Janicke; son, Mario Jr. (Deidra) Orosa; grandchildren, Dasha (Gerry) Crosby, Payton, Ashton and Elyse Orosa; great-grandchildren, Daylon, Giuliana, Gabriella, Maya, and Gavin; brothers, Richard (Abbigail) and John (Michele) Schermesser; and sister, Jeanie (Bryant Stewart) Schermesser; as well as many relatives and friends.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Please consider giving a donation of blood to the American Red Cross to remember Carol. She received many units during her fight with leukemia. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.

SCHERMESSER

(330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now