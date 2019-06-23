Carol Orosa (nee Schermesser)



Carol Orosa, 77, passed away June 20, 2019. She was born in Massillon, Ohio on January 29, 1942 to the late Victor and Mabel Schermesser.



Carol was a teacher who worked with children in many northeast Ohio schools. An avid traveler, she has visited every continent except for Antarctica.



In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, James (Betty) Schermesser. She is survived by her daughters, Nadine Orosa and Amy Janicke; son, Mario Jr. (Deidra) Orosa; grandchildren, Dasha (Gerry) Crosby, Payton, Ashton and Elyse Orosa; great-grandchildren, Daylon, Giuliana, Gabriella, Maya, and Gavin; brothers, Richard (Abbigail) and John (Michele) Schermesser; and sister, Jeanie (Bryant Stewart) Schermesser; as well as many relatives and friends.



A private family service will be held at a later date. Please consider giving a donation of blood to the American Red Cross to remember Carol. She received many units during her fight with leukemia. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.



