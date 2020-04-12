Home

Carol R. Knowles

Carol R. Knowles Obituary
Carol Knowles, 87, passed away on April 6, 2020. She was born December 11, 1932 in East Palistine, OH to the late H. Raymond and Cora Huff. Carol started as a temp and after being hired on full time worked for the Coca Cola Bottling Co. where she retired after 22 years as a Top Corporate Secretary. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church. Carol was preceded in death by husband of 52 years, James Don Knowles; son, Lee Knowles; granddaughter, Lea Knowles; and sister, Joann Wiley. She is survived by her sons, Gary and Larry (Karen) Knowles; sister, Nedra (David) Anderson; grandchildren, Joseph, Eric (Tan), Shannon (Matt), and Jacob; and great-grandchildren, Allison, Olivia, Thomas, Aiden, Conor and Carin. Private interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , in memory of Carol. In lieu of gathering with the family, you are invited to send cards and letters to Carol's family by way of the funeral home; share videos, photos, memories and other condolences online at the funeral home website, in memory of Carol. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
