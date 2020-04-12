|
|
Carol Knowles, 87, passed away on April 6, 2020. She was born December 11, 1932 in East Palistine, OH to the late H. Raymond and Cora Huff. Carol started as a temp and after being hired on full time worked for the Coca Cola Bottling Co. where she retired after 22 years as a Top Corporate Secretary. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church. Carol was preceded in death by husband of 52 years, James Don Knowles; son, Lee Knowles; granddaughter, Lea Knowles; and sister, Joann Wiley. She is survived by her sons, Gary and Larry (Karen) Knowles; sister, Nedra (David) Anderson; grandchildren, Joseph, Eric (Tan), Shannon (Matt), and Jacob; and great-grandchildren, Allison, Olivia, Thomas, Aiden, Conor and Carin. Private interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , in memory of Carol. In lieu of gathering with the family, you are invited to send cards and letters to Carol's family by way of the funeral home; share videos, photos, memories and other condolences online at the funeral home website, in memory of Carol. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020