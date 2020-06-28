Carol Sue Jack, 82, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on June 16, 2020. She was born in Wellsburg, WVa., and was raised in Pennsboro, WV. Carol was a graduate of Pennsboro High School where she was Head Majorette. She worked briefly in WVa before moving to Akron, where she met her husband Harry, and together they shared 56 years of marriage and two children. Eventually they moved to Cuyahoga Falls and Carol worked for many years at the School Board. She went on to retire from Silver Lake Country Club in 2000. After her retirement, they moved to Zephyrhills, Fla. for 15 years before moving back to Ohio. She was a member of Eastern Star at the Masonic Temple in Cuyahoga Falls, and she loved reading, crocheting and watching the birds. Above all else, Carol loved God and family. She will be greatly missed by many. Preceded in death by husband Harry, and son Mark; she is survived by daughter, Kimberley (Bill) Millward; grandson, Joe (Carrie) Meyer; granddaughter, April (Rachel) Meyer; great-grandchildren, Joseph and Maxwell; brothers, Terry (Ginny), Conrad, and Robert (Sage). The family will be having private services. To leave a special message for the family online or to view the tribute video, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.