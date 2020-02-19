|
Carol Sue Underwood (Thomas) of Akron, Ohio survived by husband, James C. Underwood; passed away February 17, 2020 at Green Village Rehabilitation facility under hospice care. She was surrounded by her boys and knew how much she was loved. She had previously defeated breast cancer, but it was recently discovered that the disease had returned and spread throughout her body. She forsook any aggressive treatments of the virulent disease and decided to face her foe with grace, courage and dignity. She finished her fight here on earth being loved by family and friends. Carol was born in Akron, Ohio on February 27, 1937 and grew up in Lakemore, Ohio. She was the daughter of Curtis and Catherine Thomas who preceded her in death. She was the 11th born of 12 brothers and sisters and is survived by her brother, Ray Thomas; and sister, Betty Tipton. Carol met the love of her life, Jim Underwood at Springfield High School and they were eventually married on October 30, 1954. They went on to have four children: James Underwood, Jr., married to Becky, from Akron, OH, Robert Underwood, married to Mitzi, from El Paso, TX, Edward Underwood, married to Carla, from Ft. Myers, FL and Steven Underwood, married to Melody, from Nashville, TN.; all were able to be by her side as she ended her battle against cancer. Carol had 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Carol had an incredibly successful lifelong career taking care of family. She was proficient in crocheting with an advanced skill level. She rose to the second highest level (Challenge 3) in organized square dancing with her husband Jim, and was an excellent card player. Carol and Jim travelled extensively during their retirement together, having visited many locations. There will be a Private Family Memorial Service before Carol's remains will be entombed at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Haven of Rest Ministries in Akron, OH. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2020