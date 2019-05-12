Home

Carol V. Lake


Carol V. Lake Obituary
Carol V. Lake

Carol V. Lake, 73, of KENMORE went home to be with the Lord May 6, 2019. A life resident of the area she was born October 23, 1945 to the late Gordon and Mary (Sedor) Sinclair.

She is survived by her loving husband, John; sons, Rick (Becky) of Grafton, W. Va., Mike, Craig (Stacey) both of Akron; grandchildren, Zack, Logan, Riley, Josie, Kelly, Jessa and Cruz.

Cremation has taken place and private services were held.

The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lake family. Messages and memories of Carol can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2019
