Carol V. Zink
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Carol Zink passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 after a long illness at the age of 96. She was born on October 26, 1923 in Scotland, Georgia to Mell and Maude McMillan. They settled in Akron when Carol was very young and she lived here most of her life. She graduated from Buchtel High School and worked as a bookkeeper at various companies in Akron. She especially enjoyed her job at Burt Manufacturing. Carol was a very social person and enjoyed traveling to Florida with her husband and to California to visit her daughter and grandchildren. She enjoyed her membership in the Eagles #555 and the Mogadore Moose. Her last few years were spent in Visalia, California to be close to her daughter. Carol will be greatly missed. Her smile touched many hearts. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. Zink and her parents, Mell and Maude McMillan. She is survived by daughter, Darlene Burrow of Visalia, California and grandchildren, Shelley Dumire of Portland, Oregon and Scott Dumire of Akron, Ohio. The family offers its sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff at the twin oaks Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Tulare, California for their loving care. Carol's ashes will be laid to rest next to her husband at Rose Hill Burial Park in Akron, Ohio. A private service will be at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel, Exeter, Calif,



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Miller Guinn Exeter Chapel
425 N Kaweah Avenue
Exeter, CA 93221
(559) 592-5161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved