) Carol Zink passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 after a long illness at the age of 96. She was born on October 26, 1923 in Scotland, Georgia to Mell and Maude McMillan. They settled in Akron when Carol was very young and she lived here most of her life. She graduated from Buchtel High School and worked as a bookkeeper at various companies in Akron. She especially enjoyed her job at Burt Manufacturing. Carol was a very social person and enjoyed traveling to Florida with her husband and to California to visit her daughter and grandchildren. She enjoyed her membership in the Eagles #555 and the Mogadore Moose. Her last few years were spent in Visalia, California to be close to her daughter. Carol will be greatly missed. Her smile touched many hearts. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. Zink and her parents, Mell and Maude McMillan. She is survived by daughter, Darlene Burrow of Visalia, California and grandchildren, Shelley Dumire of Portland, Oregon and Scott Dumire of Akron, Ohio. The family offers its sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff at the twin oaks Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Tulare, California for their loving care. Carol's ashes will be laid to rest next to her husband at Rose Hill Burial Park in Akron, Ohio. A private service will be at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel, Exeter, Calif,
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.