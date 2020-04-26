Home

Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Carol W. Morehead


1937 - 2020
Carol W. Morehead Obituary
) 10/12/1937-4/16/2020 Forever in Our Hearts A loving, caring, thoughtful Mother and Grandmother. More than just our mom; our best friend, Carol W Morehead (Marple), 82, of Akron, OH passed away, 4/16/2020, after a full life of loving her family and friends. Carol was born 10/12/1937 in Akron, OH, the daughter of Chalmer Marple and Rose Marple (Pringle). Carol enjoyed working at K-Mart for 17 years. But, spent the rest of her years doing what she absolutely loved most; spending her time surrounded by her family and many friends. Carol also loved her dog Faith, and playing bingo. Carol was preceded in death by her son, Carl Morehead Jr.; sister, Ela Mae, and brothers, Chalmer and Chester. Carol is survived by her daughters, April, Belinda, and Racine; son, Charles; and step son's, Tony Francis and Willie Talbert. Junior welcomed mom home at the Pearly Gates, and until we see her again we will miss her dearly. A memorial will be held to celebrate her life. Date and time to be announced. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020
