Carole A. Ashcraft
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carole A. Ashcraft, age 79, passed away at her home, on June 12, 2020. Born in Logan County, and has lived in Uniontown most of her life. Carole graduated from Boston Heights high school, and was the owner of CaraDon Interiors for 10 years. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Carole loved traveling, reading, decorating and spending time with family. Preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Glenn Ashcraft; mother, Annette Sykes; and brother, Frank Lewis. Carole is survived by lifelong friend, Father Dale Tornes; son, Jeffrey B. (Linda) Ashcraft; daughter, Amy (Jeff) Kungle; grandchildren, Jeff, Shawn (Amanda), Josh, and Jared Kungle, Benjamin and Willem Ashcraft; great-grandchildren, Avery and Bryce Kungle. Friends and family will be received Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Avenue), UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685. There will be a scripture service beginning at 7 p.m. following the visitation. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Catholic Church, 2952 Edison Street NW, Uniontown, Ohio 44685, with Father Dale Tornes as celebrant and assisted by Deacon Chuck Ivan. There will be visitation Tuesday from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with a procession beginning at 10:45 a.m.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Service
07:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
(330) 733-6271
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 14, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved