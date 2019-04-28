Home

Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
Carole Ann (Davis) Dennewitz, 72, born September 10, 1946 in Akron, Ohio to the late Robert and Laura Davis, accepted a special invite on April 24, 2019 to attend a welcome home celebration in Heaven.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, May 4th from 11 to 12 with the Celebration of Life Service immediately following at 12 p.m. at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W Market St., Akron OH 44333 The full obituary may be viewed and condolences shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
