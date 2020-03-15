|
) Carole A. Ezell-Bell, age 84, of Akron passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her home. She was born on July 16, 1935, the daughter of the late William G. and Anna Gluhman Brown. Carole will be dearly missed by her husband of 25 years, Louis "Walt" Bell; daughters, Stephanie Ezell and Sandra (Randy) Ezell Mollohan; grandson, Ryan; step-children, Harold, Vincent, Richard, and Tim Bell, and Vicky Overstake and their families; siblings, Joann Jones, Judy Wolf and Bill Brown; many nieces and nephews. Carole graduated from Kenmore High in 1953. She worked in the rubber industry since the age of 18, performing many roles until her retirement from General Tire in 1994. Carole had many loves outside her family, such as walking, reading, dancing, music and especially chocolate. Her family, though, was her world. Carole was a member of AA and celebrated 48 years of sobriety. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a service to follow at noon at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Inurnment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron immediately following the service. To leave a message for Carole's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020