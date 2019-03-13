Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Carole Jegley
Carole Ann Jegley

Carole Ann Jegley Obituary
Carole Ann Jegley

Carole Ann Jegley, 80, of Stow, Ohio, passed away on March 9, 2019.

Carole was born in Akron on July 10, 1938. She went to Stow High School. She was past President and member of the Friends of the Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library, and an active member of the Stow Presbyterian Church.

Carole is survived by her daughter, Dawn (Noel) Jegley of Grafton, Virginia; grandchildren, Katie (Nick) Chiappa and Peter (Elena) Chiappa; and great-grandchild, Lizzie Naro. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Jegley; her mother, Helen Martin; and her father, Lee Martin.

Friends may call on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Stow Presbyterian Church, 4150 Fishcreek Rd., Stow, Ohio. A memorial service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of the Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
