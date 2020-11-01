Axline Carole Dayton Axline was born on December 6, 1933 in Akron, Ohio the daughter of Edra Ballah Dayton and Don I. Dayton. She had four sisters all deceased except her close sister Connie Dayton of Seal Beach, Ca. Throughout their lives, Carole and her sisters loved being together. Carole grew up in Ellet, graduated from Springfield H.S., married and soon moved to Hawaii. During her early years back in Akron, she was very active in civic organizations and the Akron Art Institute. Carole moved to Europe and travelled afar in the early 70's. After her return home, she graduated from Akron University in 1985. At that time, she was involved with historic home renovations in Akron's core. Later moving to San Jose, Ca., she worked with elementary and middle school special needs children. Carole Resided in California with her late husband Joseph Edward Axline. She has one son Craig Dayton Davisson of Jacksonville, Florida married to Rebecca Lynn with four grandchildren, Jack Dayton, Devon William, Daniel Warren and Sarah Colette. She also leaves her stepchildren, Michelle Diane, Kristin Alexandra, Robyn Marie, Edward Scott, six grandchildren and her dear friend Jan Axline. Carole and Ed travelled extensively to visit family and toured distant places. Anyone who knew Carole understood her thoughtfulness, artistic nature and passionate interests. She never missed a Springfield H.S. reunion in Akron. She was happy being the unique individual that she was. Carole thrived on loving her family and her family loved her. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Akron Art Museum in Carole's name.







