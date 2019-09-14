|
Carole (Martin) Conner Carole (Martin) Conner, age 72, of Akron, OH, passed away on September 9th, 2019. Carole was preceded in death by parents, Carlos and Bernice (Pitts) Martin and very recently her sister, Margie (Martin) Crew and brother in law, James "Sonny" Crew. Carole is survived by her devoted daughters, Kimberly O'Connor, Christine Conner, and Kelli Fronk, along with their loving significant others, Jeff Shamp, Stanley Rhodes, and Edward Fronk; and one grand-daughter, Sydney Fronk, who called her "Grand Sugar". She will also be missed by countless cousins, nieces and nephews, neighbors and many animals she loved over the years. She was an avid reader and could be considered a historian on Presidents, their personal lives and the impact they had during their time in office. Her favorite things also included her years managing the Arena Skating Center in the 80's, spending time with her children and amazing parents, and creating fun and imaginative memories by staging fun "fairy hunts" with her granddaughter and neighborhood children. Among the few things she did not enjoy were insincerity, intolerance and hypocrisy. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 13th from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Stan Hywet Hall Carriage House. This location is chosen because of her love and respect for the Seiberling family's influence on culture and beauty in Akron, primarily their contribution in donating 400 acres of land to the Summit County Metro Park System, and John F. Seiberling's distinction of doubling the size of the United States National Park System, adding approximately two hundred million acres during his sixteen-year tenure in congress. In lieu of flowers, Carole would have appreciated your donation of kindness to a stranger in need or a contribution to One of a Kind Pets @ P.O. Box 6009, Akron, OH 44312.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 14, 2019