Carole E. Bray, 81, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away on April 20, 2020. Carole was born in Akron, OH on November 3, 1938. She worked as a Registered Nurse for 40 years, most recently at St. Thomas Hospital. She had a love for animals, especially her Pomeranians. She will be dearly missed by her nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and her great-great nieces and great-great nephews, as well as other friends, family, and all that knew her. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carole's honor to St. Jude Hospital. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.Cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020