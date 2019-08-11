|
|
Carole E. Clark Carole E. Clark, 80, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019. A resident of Norton for over 30 years. Carole retired from Fairlawn County Club. Preceded in death by her husband, Donald and grandson, Timothy, surviving are her children, Sherrie Holden, Donald (Toni) Clark Jr., Laura Clark, Steven Clark Sr. and Julia (Ron) Battistuta; 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Carole's family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 13th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home. 330-745-3161
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019