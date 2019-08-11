Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole E. Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole E. Clark Obituary
Carole E. Clark Carole E. Clark, 80, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019. A resident of Norton for over 30 years. Carole retired from Fairlawn County Club. Preceded in death by her husband, Donald and grandson, Timothy, surviving are her children, Sherrie Holden, Donald (Toni) Clark Jr., Laura Clark, Steven Clark Sr. and Julia (Ron) Battistuta; 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Carole's family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 13th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home. 330-745-3161
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now