|
|
) Carole A. Fraraccio was born in Akron, on September 20, 1941. She ascended to Heaven while lovingly surrounded by her children, grandchildren and friends on Monday, January 20, 2020. Carole attended St. Vincents school through eighth grade, then Buchtel HS and graduated in 1959 from Garfield HS in Akron. Carole received a bachelors degree from the University of Akron. She worked for the U of A English Department and United Rubber Workers before meeting her lifelong husband, Donald, whom she married August of 1969. After many years of trying Carole and Donald proudly had their first child Sara in 1974 and Paul In 1976. Carole loved her role as a stay at home mother and was committed to a holistic approach in caring for and feeding her family. She was involved in the PTA and volunteered regularly at her children's schools. She loved her two grandsons, Aiden and Elijah with all of her heart and enjoyed caring for them in their infant and toddler years. Carole possessed a loving protective heart, humor, humility and intelligence. She was always perceptive and idealistic about what was best for her family and friends and an angel of light, love and protection. She believed in and regularly prayed for her children and grandchildren and enjoyed collecting keepsakes and mementos for future generations. Carole was preceded In death by her father, Frank Bordash; her mother, Anne (Chack) Bordash and her husband, Donald Fraraccio. Carole is survived by her daughter, Sara (Fraraccio) Brebant; son, Paul Fraraccio; grandsons, Aiden and Elijah Brebant; brother, Frank Bordash and numerous other brother & sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Please give memorial donations of money or items to Community Support Services. cssbh.org/donate
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020