Carole I. Merkl, 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Akron City Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Carole was born to Joseph and Ethel (Beres) Shopper on May 6, 1941 in Akron. A lifelong Akron resident, she attended Immaculate Conception School and graduated from St. Mary High School in 1959. Carole fell in love with the good looking boy next door, Bill Merkl and they were married on June 2, 1962. The two built a beautiful life together. Bill adored Carole and always made her laugh. Carole is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Bill; children, Laurie (Steve) Gray and Dayna Loepp; grandchildren, Taylor (Andrew) Gray-Medved, Kelly (fiance Curt Padrutt) Gray, Adam Gray, Lily Gray, Nicole Loepp, Bethany Loepp (fiance Andrew Neff) and Joey Loepp; sister-in-law, Mary Ann (Fred) Kunig. She was fiercely loyal to lifelong friends, Rita and Walt Williams, Juston Jones and Sylvia Blackford; many loving cousins and dear friends. Carole was preceded in death by her parents and her grandmother, Lena Shopper. Carole was a devoted Catholic and a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She read thousands of books and loved a hot cup of tea, shopping, Halloween and watching scary movies. She enjoyed garage sales, fairy gardens, listening to WNIR, music (Alexa, play "Yellow River") and telling a good story. Her favorite pastime was fishing with her best friend and husband, Bill. She loved her family and treasured her seven grandchildren, her pride and joy. She was so selfless and always made people feel special, loved, and supported. A true matriarch. Our hearts are broken into a million pieces over the sudden death of our dear, sweet and beautiful wife, mother and grandmother. Fly high beautiful angel - you will live in our hearts forever. A private Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1580 Brown St., Akron, OH 44301 followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or go buy yourself a lottery ticket and think of Carole. What is Dying? I am standing on the seashore. A ship spreads her white sails to the morning breeze and starts for the ocean. She is an object of beauty; I stand watching her until at last she fades on the horizon. Someone standing at my side says, "She is Gone." Gone where? Gone from my sight, that is all. The loss of sight is in me, not in her. Just at that moment, when someone at my side said, "She is Gone," there are others watching for her coming. Their voices take up the glad shout, "Here she comes!"