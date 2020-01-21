|
) CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Carole J. Andrea, 75, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2019. She was born in Akron, Ohio on June 14, 1944, daughter of the late Donald and Alberta (Mays) Garey. Carole worked at Alside for many years until her retirement in 2009. She enjoyed reading and loved spending time with her grandchildren and was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, Carole was preceded in death by her brother, John Garey. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 58 years, David Andrea; children, Gina (Jim) Balint and Lori (Mike) Horning; grandchildren, Brian (Kaylee) and Andrew (Kassie) Piper and Sean Horning; great-grandchild, Mason Piper; brother, Bob (June) Garey; and sister, Judy (Dave) Spearing. Guests are welcome for visitation from 6 - 8 p.m. on Wednesday January 22, 2020 at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday January 23 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in Carole's honor to Justin T. Rodgers Hospice Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Rd. Akron, OH 44333. To leave a special message for the family online or view the tribute video, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 21, 2020