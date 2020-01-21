Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
1905 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Andrea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole J. Andrea


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole J. Andrea Obituary
) CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Carole J. Andrea, 75, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2019. She was born in Akron, Ohio on June 14, 1944, daughter of the late Donald and Alberta (Mays) Garey. Carole worked at Alside for many years until her retirement in 2009. She enjoyed reading and loved spending time with her grandchildren and was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, Carole was preceded in death by her brother, John Garey. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 58 years, David Andrea; children, Gina (Jim) Balint and Lori (Mike) Horning; grandchildren, Brian (Kaylee) and Andrew (Kassie) Piper and Sean Horning; great-grandchild, Mason Piper; brother, Bob (June) Garey; and sister, Judy (Dave) Spearing. Guests are welcome for visitation from 6 - 8 p.m. on Wednesday January 22, 2020 at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday January 23 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in Carole's honor to Justin T. Rodgers Hospice Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Rd. Akron, OH 44333. To leave a special message for the family online or view the tribute video, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now