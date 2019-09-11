|
|
Carole Jean Pantalone WADSWORTH -- Carole Jean Pantalone, 83, of Wadsworth, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was born October 25, 1935 in Wyandotte, MI to the late Allen and Leona Smith. She was a graduate and supporter of Marygrove College, a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she participated in Faith and Light and her beloved choir - The Word. She was a former school teacher, volunteered with Meals on Wheels, loved gardening and going out on the town with her "Lunch Bunch" . Mrs. Pantalone was preceded in death by her husband, Richard of 38 years; sister, Janice Merritt and her niece, Ann-Marie. Carole is survived by her children: Paul (Craig) Pantalone, John Pantalone, Anne Pantalone and Mary Pantalone. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Holly, Cody, Chase, Grace, Madison and Alana. A funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, with Deacon Roger Klaas officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 11, 2019