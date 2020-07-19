Carole L. Forester, 81, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020. She was born in Akron on July 17, 1938. Graduated from Kenmore in 1956. She lived in Canal Fulton, until moving to St. Ed's in Fairlawn. She was a member of Margaret Park Presbyterian and Barberton Presbyterian Churches. She enjoyed vacations and traveling with family and friends to the ocean and mountains. She also enjoyed reading, visits with her grand puppies and an occasional glass of wine. Carole is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Forester Sr. and; brother, James Hartman. She is survived and will be missed by her children: Christine (John) Brunenmeister and Robert Forester Jr.; sister, Christine Bean; brother, Arden Hartman; sister-in-law, Mae Fox; nieces, nephews and other family and dear friends. Funeral Services will be held at Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd on Tuesday at 12 p.m. officiated by Rev. Dr. Richard Lapehn, followed by burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5 - 8 p.m. and an hour prior to the service on Tuesday.