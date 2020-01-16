Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-1313
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Tallmadge United Methodist Church
207 N. Munroe Rd.
Tallmadge, OH
View Map
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Carole Louise Gatian was called home to be with her Lord on January 14th, 2020. Carole was a life-long Akron resident who enjoyed a very active life. In addition to wife and mother of four boys, she was a Cub-Scout Den Mother, belonged to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and the Red Hat Society. She was a retail sales clerk at Montgomery Ward's and other stores, an avid bowler, and nature lover. She enjoyed gardening, camping, hiking, fishing, and swimming. She devoted her life to Jesus and was active in her church. Her most cherished role was mother. After her husband Bob passed away at age 37, she remarried and helped raise another four children. She was Ma to all the children who got to know her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gatian Senior; her parents, Philip and Helen Becker (Petersen); her brother, Ronald Becker; and her sister, Beverly Calvert. Left to cherish her memory: sons, Robert Jr. (Linda), Jon (Kathy), Jeffrey, Richard; grandchildren, Christopher, Jessica, and Cameron. great-grandchildren: Jordyn and Justin. Calling hours will be held Friday, January 17th, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail) in Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. A service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Tallmadge United Methodist Church, 207 N. Munroe Rd., Tallmadge, OH 44278, Pastor Scott Low officiating. Interment will be at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, 2613 Sackett Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223, following the service. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 16, 2020
