Carole R. Eckenrode TOGETHER AGAIN DOYLESTOWN -- Carole R. Eckenrode passed away on August 19, 2019 at the age of 84. She was born on August 26, 1934 to the late Harold and Helen (Owston) Frase, and was happily married to Donald Eckenrode for 50 years until he passed away on June 10, 2006. She was a member of Crossroads Community Church in Doylestown, and was faithful in serving the churches she attended. She loved to sing in the church choirs and also enjoyed sewing, reading, gardening, and traveling. Carole was also "Mom" to 10 foster children. She retired from Great Northern Savings after 17 years of service, and was branch manager of the Doylestown Branch her last several years. Surviving are her children, Don (Sandra) Eckenrode of Rittman, Debra (Allen) Barnes of Wadsworth; grandchildren, Matt, Rick, Jennifer, Kris, and Ashley; great grandchildren, Michael, Chris, Josh, Becky, Haley, Paige, and Malaci; brothers, Ken and Les Frase; sister, Sharon Close; many nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Norma Simpkins, Pat Frase, Shirley Akins; brother-in-law, Charles Ross. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Harold and Vern Frase; sisters, Charlotte Green and Esther Ross. Funeral service will be Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Crossroads Community Church, 700 Gates St., Doylestown, OH, 44230 with Pastor Jerry Butcher, officiating. Burial will follow at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, OH, and one hour prior to service time at the church on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads Community Church. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019