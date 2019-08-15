Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Carolina Brumbaugh Obituary
Carolina Brumbaugh Carolina Brumbaugh passed away August 9, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of the Akron area. Carolina enjoyed quilting, crafting and spending time with her large family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Robert Brumbaugh; parents, Thomas and Mary Cardoni; siblings: Philip, Louis, Joseph, John, Ange, and Carmela. Carolina is survived by her brother, Thomas (Carol) Cardoni; sisters, Rose (George) Sawers, and Elsie Gelvin. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. Visitation will be 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge with Rev. Michael Matusz officiating. Interment to be at Tallmadge Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
