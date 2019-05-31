Home

Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
936 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-4251
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
936 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
View Map
Caroline D. Ammons

Caroline D. Ammons Obituary
Caroline D. Ammons

Caroline D. Ammons, nee Caniglia, 87, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Caroline was born in Akron, Ohio, to the late Enrico and Carolina (Martin) Caniglia and lived in the Cuyahoga Falls and Akron area all her life.

Caroline is survived by her daughters, Cathleen (John) Gardner and Debra Yankulov; grandchildren, Jason (Amy) and Michael (Alison) Gardner, Christopher Patrick and Amanda (Justin) Stark; great-grandchildren, Landon and Lukas Gardner, Isabella and Sophia DiDonato, Ava Caroline, and Brianna Gardner, and Elliot and Alexander Stark.

Memorial visitation will be Sunday, June 2 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at . You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Caroline's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 31 to June 1, 2019
