), age 84, passed away on December 25, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Karl J.; "adopted" mother Jennie Wee; "adopted" grandmother of Leon and Louis Zheng; cousin of Jacob Scholl (Charlotte Estafan); aunt of Lee, Daniel, and Todd Scholl. Caroline was rasied in the greater Akron area and was employed early in her life at the Ohio Bell Telephone Company as an operator. She worked with Ohio Bell and AT&T for 38 years, retiring as the Hourly Employment Manager for Ohio. She also spent much time volunteering for the City of Brecksville in a number of areas including the Center for the Arts, Meals on Wheels and serving meals to seniors. Caroline will be missed by many. Friends may call at THE FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME, 356 WEST AURORA RD. (OH RT 82), SAGAMORE HILLS, FOR VISITATION ON SATURDAY, JANUARY 4, FROM 2 TO 5 P.M. Caroline's funeral services will immediately follow at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested in her name to the National Women's Law Center online at https://tinyurl.com/vtdcjdy or Holy Family Hospice, 6707 State Rd., Parma, OH 44134 or online at https://tinyurl.com/y6mww6u5.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 1, 2020