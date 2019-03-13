|
Caroline M. Bochert
TOGETHER AGAIN
Caroline M. Bochert, 96, passed away March 8, 2019. Born in Paris Township, she lived most of her life in Tallmadge. She was a secretary at Tallmadge High School, retiring in 1983.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick; sisters, Elizabeth Schimoeller, Catherine Purdy, Josephine Halay; brothers, John, Chris, Anthony, Joseph Kainrad. Caroline is survived by her daughters, Valerie M. Robinson, Melodee A. Dickman; sons, Rick Bochert, Mark Bochert; sister, Helen Dudek; 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Private services will be held by the family to honor her memory. Interment will be at Restland Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 13, 2019