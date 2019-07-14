Caroline Virginia Ambrose



Caroline Virginia Ambrose nee Petrovics died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born in Akron, Ohio on July 19, 1925. A devoted wife, mother, sister and daughter, Caroline was happiest spending time with family and friends. In her youth she loved reading, swimming, singing and dancing.



Caroline attended the University of Akron, earning a degree with a focus on nutrition and diet. She worked as a nutritionist. She was an advocate for healthy living and natural foods and an early proponent of homeopathic medicine.



Through mutual friends Caroline (Cary) met the love of her life, Stan Ambrose, while dancing at Shorty's Red Barn. Caroline and Stan were married in 1950 and moved to the Ambrose family farm on Congress Lake Road where she resided until her death. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in February 2016 shortly before Stan died.



Caroline was a loving person, a truly good person. She was a devoted mother to six children. She shared with her children and grandchildren everything from how to play piano and garden to the secrets of baking a prize-winning rhubarb pie. She put up the best raspberry jam. She enjoyed competing in the Randolph Fair baking and canning contests.



She was an avid golfer with a graceful backswing who loved dewy cool mornings on the golf course. Caroline enjoyed playing cards, especially Euchre or Bridge. She was a voracious reader with an abiding love of fiction. One of her favorite pastimes was browsing the stacks at the Kent Free Library which she visited weekly. She was a member of the Brimfield Garden Club and St. Peter of the Field Catholic Church where she was proud to serve in the Altar Rosary Society.



Caroline and Stan instilled a long-lasting love of music in all their children and grandchildren. Caroline was a wonderful piano player. Especially fun was singing songs from the American Songbook with her at the piano after supper. More recently Caroline channeled her creativity into drawing and painting.



Caroline was preceded in death by parents, Frances and Paul Petrovics; husband, Stanley A. Ambrose; sister, Frances Yale; and sons, Stanley P. and Thomas A. Ambrose. Caroline is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Waring (Max Waring); daughters, Christine Ambrose, Susan Ambrose Getz (Brian Getz), Mary Ambrose (Marcel Boast); son, William Ambrose (Silvia Manfredini Ambrose); daughter-in-law, Pam Ambrose; grandchildren Stacey and Stanley Ross Ambrose, Caroline and Harold Getz, Sofia Ambrose, John Sebastian and William James Ambrose; great granddaughter Lily Ambrose; many well-loved nieces, nephews, cousins, her church community and friends. We mourn her passing while celebrating a life well-lived. We will miss you!



The family invites friends to a gathering to celebrate Caroline's life on Wednesday, July 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mulligan Springs Golf Course, 2205 Congress Lake Road, Suffield, OH 44260. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Kent Free Library. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 14, 2019