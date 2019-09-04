|
Carolyn A. "Sally" DeVore BARBERTON -- Carolyn A. "Sally" DeVore, (nee Ball), 86, passed away September 2, 2019. Sally was born to the late Mary (Goga) and Collas Ball. She retired from B & W Local 900 as the secretary after 20 years of service. Her passion was dancing, her hobby was the casino and her love was her twin boys. She will be dearly missed by her sons and daughters-in-law, David and Lynne Canale and Brian and Carol Canale; grandchildren Andrew, Ellen, Stacy, Shawna and Cyndi; great-grandchildren Madison, Carson, Emma, Chloe, Gracie, Faith, Connor and Rylan; sisters Jean Vargo and Judi Whitman; and her nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 Sixth St. NW, Barberton. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends ONE HOUR PRIOR to the Mass AT THE CHURCH. No flowers please. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Summa Hospice and Palliative Care, 155-5th St. NE, Barberton, OH 44203. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 4, 2019