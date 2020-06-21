MASSILLON -- Carolyn Alice Mize, age 99, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020 in the care of her family in Minnesota. Born on January 1, 1921 in Wadsworth, Ohio to the late Roy and Bessie (Chandler) Barnes, she was a resident of Minnesota since 2014, previously of Massillon. Carolyn was a cosmetologist, a nurse's aide, and had worked at Woolworths, Krogers and other retail stores for many years. She was an active person who loved nature, camping, and traveling. She especially enjoyed poetry and cooking. All who knew her felt she was a warm and loving person. She was a longtime devoted member of Otterbein United Methodist Church in Navarre where she was a Sunday school teacher for 27 years and was a camp counselor at Camp Wanake. She was preceded in death by her husband, Beryl in 2006; brothers, Ralph and Robert Barnes; sisters, Mildred Graff, Gertrude Lindeman, Betty Fazenbaker; she is survived by her sons, Bruce (Barbara) of Jacksonville, Fla., Dale (Terri) of Plymouth, MN; three grandchildren, Geoff (Melissi), Eric (Jacque) and Kimberly (Reed); four great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and other family. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Easton Union Cemetery, Easton, Ohio with Pastor Phil Raynes, officiating; face masks recommended. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 6025 Shepler Church Ave. S.W., Navarre, OH, 44662. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.