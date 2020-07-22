) Carolyn (Lyn) Schmidt Arvay left this earthly existence and entered God's eternal realm on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 62 years, her family members and many friends. Her love and loyalty to family, her appreciation for the simple things, her generosity, her beautiful smile and laughter, and deep Christian faith will be remembered by everyone. She was born in Wooster, Ohio on October 6, 1935 to parents, Rev. Paul and Mrs. Marie Schmidt. She attended Wooster City Schools through tenth grade, then graduated from South High School (Cleveland) in 1953. She attended Heidelberg University and received her bachelor's degree in 1957. While at Heidelberg, Lyn met Art Arvay. Following his graduation, they were married in Cleveland on June 15, 1958. Lyn is survived by Art, her loving husband of 62 years, daughter and son-in-law, Jan and Jon Lindsay of Archbold, Ohio; grandchildren, Jayson (Christina) of West Chester, Jennifer of Ashland, and Jessica of Archbold; two sisters-in-law and sixteen nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her sons, Alan and David; her sisters, Dorothea Ackerman and Lois Wenger, and her brothers, Paul Schmidt and Louis Schmidt. A private celebration of Lyn's life will be held with the family, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Kevan Franklin from Trinity United Church of Christ in Wooster. In lieu of visitation, any memories, words of remembrance, or photos of Lyn would be greatly appreciated and received by the family at arvaymemories@gmail.com. Lyn's celebration of life service will be live-streamed on the McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Facebook Page on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com
. A private family burial will be in Tallmadge. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Trinity United Church of Christ in Wooster or Wayne County Habitat for Humanity.