) Carolyn Buzzelli (Lombardi), 93, passed away September 7, 2020 following a short illness due to a fall at her residence. She was born in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School Class of 1946, she had lived in Akron Ohio since 1947. Carolyn held a passionate love for her family, cooking, playing the piano, and arranging flowers. She was an active member in the Magnolia Garden Club, Saint Mary High School Parents' Club, Blessed Trinity Parish (St. Martha) Funeral Meals and Sacristy Crew. She served as President of the University of Akron's Hower House Victorians, chaired the Accessions Committee and arranged the flowers throughout the mansion. Her family remembers her for her homemade sauce, pizza, chicken wings and pizzelles. Her great-grandchildren could always count on her to have a candy stash somewhere close by. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Vincent and her son-in-law, Thomas Dowler. Surviving her to cherish her memory are her daughters, Rita Ann (Dennis) Klein and Stephanie Dowler; her granddaughters, Missy (Todd) Dreisbach and Valerie (Dave) Sherman; her great-grandchildren, Haley and Taryn Dreisbach and Jackson and Leo Dengg; she is also survived by her sister, Rita McLaughlin of Bellbrook Ohio; as well as many dearly loved nieces and nephews in the Akron area and around the country. She also is survived by her caregiver/"adopted daughter" and favorite Scrabble partner, Peggy Lombardo. Also a special thank you is sent to Southern Care Hospice and the many aids who assisted us in her care these last two weeks. Service and celebration of life will be scheduled for next year once the pandemic has subsided along with the service for her son-in-law. Memorial donations in her name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 495, Memphis, TN 38101-9801), Blessed Trinity Parish Food Pantry, (300 E Tallmadge Ave., Akron 44310), or The Jean Hower Taber Endowment (The University of Akron, Akron, OH 44325-2603) with the name of the endowment noted for the preservation of Hower House. Please visit hennessyfuneralhome.com
to share a message, a memory or to request notification of the memorial service.