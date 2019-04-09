|
Carolyn Evans passed away April 5, 2019.
She was preceded in death by parents, Samuel and Caroline Clayton; husband, Algie Evans; children, Algie Evans Jr., Charles Edward Evans and Linda Dinetta Evans.
Carolyn is survived by sisters, Mary Brown, Ruth Clayton and Louise David; children, Bernice Evans of Los Angeles, Calif., Al Gerome Evans of Akron, Ohio, Larry Evans of New Haven, Conn., and Gwendolyn Evans of Akron, Ohio; brothers-in-law, Leon Evans and Ocie Dixon; sisters-in-law, Lucille Turner, Gertrude Cunningham and Gloria Evans; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. WEDNESDAY at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. Funeral services will immediately follow. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 905 Hardesty Blvd., Akron, OH 44320. (Sommerville Funeral Services, 330-836-2725)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 9, 2019
