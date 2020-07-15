Carolyn I. McMann, age 77, of North Canton, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. She was born in Jackson, OH on April 17, 1943 to the late Stanley and Edna McMann. Carolyn loved her Cleveland Indians and traveled for years to spring training in Florida and loved watching them play either on TV or in person. She took countless cruises and traveling with her family, especially her favorite cousins and friends. She was also an attendee of the church her parents helped to found, Tallmadge Church of The Nazarene. She was a loving mother, but joked often that her grandchildren were the reward for having kids. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her brother, Blaine. She is survived by her children: Robert, Tracy (Dave), and Todd; grandchildren: Alisha (Patrick), Kayla, Justin, Kelly, Robert Jr., Brandon, Daniel, Jacob, and four-legged grandchild Obie, great-grandchildren: Emma and Kaylee; and sister, Joyce Stapleton. The family would like to thank Aultman Hospice, especially nurses Linda and Gail. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Tallmadge Church of the Nazarene at 1 p.m., with Pastor Karla Maple officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tallmadge Church of the Nazarene (191 South Munroe Road, Tallmadge, OH 44278). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.