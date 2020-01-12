Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries

Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Carolyn I. Phlieger

Carolyn I. Phlieger Obituary
) Carolyn I. Phlieger, 76, passed away January 6, 2020. Born in Punxsutawney, PA, she resided in the Akron area all of her adult life. She enjoyed country music, reading, sewing and spending time with her family. Preceded in death by husband, Harold D. Phlieger; parents, Ivan and Bea (Wineberg) Kerr; siblings, Ivan Jr., Cora Kaser, Dennis; stepson, Terry; she will be sadly missed by her children, William Bolyard, Terri (Gary) Rich, Bruce, Gary (Paula) Bolyard, Tina (Jim) McMullen, Stephen (Lisa) Bolyard; step-children: David (Ellen), Jim (Kim), Tim; grandchildren, Jessika, Stephanie, Kevin, Bruce Jr., Bruce II, Ryan, Kyle, Nathaniel, Amanda, Kasey, Peyton; great grandchildren, Amelia, Luke, Oliver; many nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends are invited to visit on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. The funeral service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Private interment will take place Tuesday at Hillside Memorial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
