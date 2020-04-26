|
) Carolyn Jane Broughton (Whyte), 86, of Akron, passed peacefully on April 11, 2020. Carolyn was the first female graduate from the School of Architecture at Kent State. She went on to help design and build many prominent facilities in the Akron area throughout her career. Carolyn lived a good full life, and will be dearly missed. Left to cherish Carolyn's memory are her children, Lori and Matt Broughton; three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Carolyn's memory to a cancer association or humane society of your choice. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerakron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020