Carolyn Jean Neptune
1943 - 2020
Carolyn Jean Neptune, 77, of Green, Ohio, gone but not forgotten, now rests in peace. Born in Sutton, West Virginia March 14, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Carl Townsend and Kathleen Skidmore Townsend. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother. Carolyn was a loving, caring, and selfless person. As a mom, her love for her children was deeper and stronger than she ever could have imagined, capturing and treasuring each and every moment. Earning her degree from the University of Akron in Educational Technology, she was a preschool teacher with the Head Start Program, teaching children to succeed in school and beyond, in their lives. She was a member of Grace Bible Church of Akron, where she joyfully attended and faithfully served, alongside her church family. Unforgettable memories will live on in the hearts of those who survive: her children, Tammy (Paul) Rubner, Teddy (Judy) Neptune, Jr., Timmy Neptune, Tommy (Kim) Neptune, Teri (Brian) Caskey, Tricia (Thomas) Coffy; grandchildren, Christina, Gary, Teresa, Kenny, Jon, Stephanie, Jason, T.J., Ashley, Heather, Tommy, Karleigh, Brian Jr., Travis, Jonathan, Larry, Madison; seven great grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and the many lives that Carolyn touched in some way. Due to the COVID pandemic, a private family Graveside Service will take place at Highwood Cemetery, Flatwoods, West Virginia, with Pastor Eric Thomas officiating, together with words from Pastors Cary Duckett and Jason Cox of Grace Bible Church. Carolyn's care and assisting her family at this time, has been entrusted with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, Uniontown, Ohio. For those wishing to share their prayers, memories, and condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 9, 2020.
