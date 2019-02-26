Home

Carolyn K. Dugan

Carolyn K. Dugan Obituary
Carolyn K.

Dugan

Carolyn K. Dugan, 82, left this life on February 23, 2019.

Carolyn was born in Canton, Ohio, on August 29, 1936, and lived most of her life in Cuyahoga Falls. She graduated from Canton McKinley High School in 1954. She worked at the Canton Public Library and was a draftsman at Ohio Bell before her years as a homemaker.

Carolyn loved being a mother and grandma, and she did it so well. Her children and grandchildren were definitely blessed. In addition to her kind and loving spirit, one of Carolyn's greatest gifts was her artistic talent. She loved giving her personalized artwork to friends and family through gifts and greeting cards.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Wilma and John Rowe and her husband of 43 years, Joseph L. Dugan.

She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Karen (Mike) Freeman; her son, John (Kimberly) Dugan; grandchildren, Mikey Freeman, Whitney (Jonathan) Erickson, Cody Freeman, Zachary (Rachel) Dugan, Tyler Dugan, Jesse Dugan, and Chloe Freeman; great-grandson, Harper Erickson; and sister, Nancy Rowe.

Calling hours will be held at Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, Ohio, on Thursday, February 28th from 4 to 7 p.m.; Funeral will follow at 7 p.m., Rev. Mike Freeman officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 26, 2019
