Carolyn Kastelic (Yinger)



Carolyn Yinger Kastelic died on May 26, 2019 at Givens Estates in Asheville, N.C.



Carolyn was born February 4, 1932 in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Carl Yinger and Mae Greaves Yinger. She is survived by her beloved children, Robert (Karen), Paul, Lisa, Thomas (Sharon) and Steven (Kathy); four grandsons, Joseph, Daniel (Janelle), Brian and Louis and three great-grandchildren, Arianna, Samuel and Sara; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Carolyn is also survived by one brother, James Yinger (Karel) of Margate, Fla. and was preceded in death by brothers, Richard (Eileen), Arthur (Pat) and Robert (Ann).



Carolyn graduated from St. Nicholas High School and Muskingum College (New Concord, Ohio). She taught Biology and P.E., was Deputy Clerk of Court, Chief Deputy County Auditor, Director of Planning and Economic Development for Summit County, Ohio, the Executive Director of ACCESS, an adult reading agency, and served on many Boards and Commissions in the Akron, Ohio area.



Following a private service in the Pulliam Chapel, which will be officiated by Rev. James Chatham, the family will receive friends in the Stuenkel Living Room at Givens Estates, 100 Wesley Drive, Asheville, N.C. 28803 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 22.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Givens Estates Residents Assistance Fund, 2360 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville, NC 28803.



According to Carolyn's wishes, her body was donated to the Genesis Program for medical education research.



A Mass at St. Nicholas Church in Zanesville, Ohio and interment of her cremains in the Columbarium at Muskingum University will be scheduled at a later date.



Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family with local arrangements. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 2, 2019