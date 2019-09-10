|
|
Carolyn P. Kohberger Carolyn P. Kohberger, age 80, of Ostrander, OH, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at her home in Ostrander. She was born February 28, 1939 in Akron, OH to the late Ford and Helen (Hopkins) Crile. Left to cherish Carolyn's memory are her brother, Gary Crile of Summerfield, FL; nephew, Larry Crile of Ostrander, and several other relatives and friends. Carolyn grew up in Ghent, OH, in a musically talented family. She was an accomplished, classically trained piano player, providing her services to various churches. She grew up with horses, and continued to be passionate about them throughout her lifetime. Carolyn earned her bachelor's degree in teaching from Kent State, and a master's degree from Ohio State University. Her mind was a logical and organized one. She retired after more than forty years of teaching science. Carolyn taught science for middle schools at the Big Walnut School District, and the Johnstown School District. She was the proud recipient of numerous teaching awards, including the Governor's Award for Teaching Excellence, awards from the National Science Association, the Ohio Academy of Science, and state science fairs. Carolyn was an avid Ohio State football fan. She loved to watch their games and collect Ohio State memorabilia. She enjoyed hosting "tailgate parties" in her living room. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her brothers: Donald, James, and Wesley Crile; and her sister, Phyllis Bortscheller. Inurnment will take place at Bath Center Cemetery, in Bath, OH. Arrangements entrusted to Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware. Condolences may be expressed to the family, and memories may be shared by visiting www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 10, 2019