Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
View Map
Burial
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Sunset Hills Burial Park
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Harman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn L. Harman


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolyn L. Harman Obituary
Carolyn L.

Harman

Carolyn L. Harman, 69, of West Lafayette, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Lafayette Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She was born in Akron, Ohio on June 5, 1949 to the late Clarence E. and Lucille G. (Bousum) Knott. She was a graduate from Springfield High School, worked for the United States Postal Service and was a homemaker. She was a member of the West Lafayette Village Baptist Church, loved painting, drawing, and writing.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ralph Harman, whom she married December 21, 1968; daughters, Carrie (Ray) Strahley, Allison (Russell) Hammond, and Annette (Ben) Wilcox; grandchildren, Vanessa Goldsmith, Austin, Ian, and Kaden Strahley, Britany and Gage Hammond, and Preston, Audrey, Nolan, and Carter Wilcox; great granddaughter, Emma-Lee Vargo; and sister, Janet (James) Futrell.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tonya Harman.

Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton, Ohio 43812, on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with funeral service beginning at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor AC Dockery officiating. Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Hills Burial Park, Canton, Ohio. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home
Download Now