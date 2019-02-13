Carolyn L.



Harman



Carolyn L. Harman, 69, of West Lafayette, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Lafayette Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation.



She was born in Akron, Ohio on June 5, 1949 to the late Clarence E. and Lucille G. (Bousum) Knott. She was a graduate from Springfield High School, worked for the United States Postal Service and was a homemaker. She was a member of the West Lafayette Village Baptist Church, loved painting, drawing, and writing.



Carolyn is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ralph Harman, whom she married December 21, 1968; daughters, Carrie (Ray) Strahley, Allison (Russell) Hammond, and Annette (Ben) Wilcox; grandchildren, Vanessa Goldsmith, Austin, Ian, and Kaden Strahley, Britany and Gage Hammond, and Preston, Audrey, Nolan, and Carter Wilcox; great granddaughter, Emma-Lee Vargo; and sister, Janet (James) Futrell.



Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tonya Harman.



Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton, Ohio 43812, on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with funeral service beginning at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor AC Dockery officiating. Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Hills Burial Park, Canton, Ohio. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 13, 2019