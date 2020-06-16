Carolyn LaVonne Herman (Milhoan) Carolyn LaVonne Herman (Milhoan), 85, passed away at Akron City Hospice peacefully in her sleep from Alzheimer's Disease on Friday June 12,2020. Carolyn was born June 6, 1935 to Harry and Mary Frances (Henline) Brown in Akron and had been an area resident her entire life. She was employed by Ruth's Hobby Shop and Summit Awning for many years. Carolyn was preceded in death by her first husband and love of her life, Caryl Milhoan in 1979; son, Brian Milhoan; second husband, John Herman in 2008; siblings, Ray, Harry, Ruth and Dennis Brown and Wanda Moore. She is survived by sister, Ardace Alder and brother, Al Brown. She also leaves behind her daughter, Karen (Doug) Lemke; former son-in-law, Charles Worthington; grandchildren, whom she adored Charles Worthington, Nathan (Emily) Worthington, Daniel (Kaitlyn) Worthington and Cody and Brett Lemke; great grandchildren, Kendall and Perry Worthington; many nieces and nephews with whom she was so close Special friends, MaryAnn Howeiler, Lola Williams, and lifelong friends, Doris Vineyard, Irene Fickert, as all her buddies from the Willows Park, Robin Ridge and Silver Lake Towers Condos! The family will receive friends Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990, S. Main St., Akron and will conclude with a memorial service at 3 p.m. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 23215 Commerce Park, Suite 300, Beachwood, OH 44122 (alz.org).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 16, 2020.