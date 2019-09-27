|
Carolyn Lee Santee Carolyn Lee Santee, passed away September 25, 2019. Mrs. Santee is survived by her husband of 67 years, Everett R. Santee Jr.; sons, Ray (Therese) of Sebring, Florida and Michael (Michele) of Akron. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra (1997). Private service for immediate family. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 27, 2019