Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Santee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Lee Santee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Lee Santee Obituary
Carolyn Lee Santee Carolyn Lee Santee, passed away September 25, 2019. Mrs. Santee is survived by her husband of 67 years, Everett R. Santee Jr.; sons, Ray (Therese) of Sebring, Florida and Michael (Michele) of Akron. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra (1997). Private service for immediate family. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now