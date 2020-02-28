|
Carolyn M. Byers, of Uniontown, Ohio, passed away on February 21, 2020 at the age of 75. She was born July 15, 1944 in Alliance, Ohio to the late John and Wilma Tarman Noll. Also preceding Carolyn in death was her daughter, Treva Schaffer; son, William Broyles; and her brother, Joseph Noll. Carolyn's memory will always be treasured by those who survive: daughter, Rachel Stefano of Uniontown; her son, William Broyles of Florida; grandchildren, Brittany Wilson, Tod Moses, Nicholas Shaffer, Samuel Stefano, and Treva Eiserman; and brother, Daniel Noll of Alliance. A wonderful and very loving mother and grandmother, Carolyn was ambitious and very much a pioneer for women. She believed that women should never hide in the shadows and could accomplish anything they put their mind, heart, and soul into. With confidence, she was true to her convictions, even though some may not have always agreed with her. In keeping with Carolyn's wishes, there will no visitation or service. Privately, at a later date, the family will celebrate her life, as they know she would want them to. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Paul Stefano for his love and support given to Carolyn and her entire family during this difficult to time. Carolyn's care has been entrusted with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, Uniontown. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, and condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 28, 2020