CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Carolyn Mae Shroyer, 83, passed away June 18, 2019 at her home. Carolyn was born in Akron and lived in Cuyahoga Falls most of her life. She was a lifetime member of Bethany United Church of Christ and was a retired teacher from Cuyahoga Falls City Schools. She was a 1957 graduate of The Ohio State University, where she was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. Shortly after beginning her teaching career in Cuyahoga Falls, she moved to Denver, CO. She met her husband Doug and they were married in 1963. In 1965 they returned to Cuyahoga Falls to raise their family and remained here for the rest of their lives. Carolyn enjoyed Church activities, gardening, golfing, swimming at the Natorium, winters in Florida, and attending anything that involved her grandchildren and spending time with her family.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Clara Fuerst and husband, Douglas; and survived by her sons, Duane (Lisa) and Daniel (Christine); and grandchildren, Jessica (Xavier), Dillon (Jordan), Dakota, Mackenzie, Nicholas, and Anne; brother, Carl (Joyce) Fuerst.



Memorial calling will be from 4 to 7 Tuesday, June 25, 2019 and one hour prior to a 11 a.m. memorial service on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221



In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to Bethany United Church of Christ, 1235 Broad Blvd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 20, 2019