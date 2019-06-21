Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Carolyn Mae Shroyer


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolyn Mae Shroyer Obituary
Carolyn Mae Shroyer

CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Carolyn Mae Shroyer, 83, passed away June 18, 2019 at her home.

Memorial calling will be from 4 to 7 Tuesday, June 25, 2019 and one hour prior to an 11 a.m. memorial service on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221.

In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to Bethany United Church of Christ, 1235 Broad Blvd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223.

To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 21, 2019
